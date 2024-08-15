Craig Hallum Trims Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Target Price to $2.00

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Vuzix Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vuzix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vuzix by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vuzix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

