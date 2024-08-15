Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) COO Sells $276,700.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,807,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,691,189.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yat Tung Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $306,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.61 and a beta of 2.23.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,473,000 after buying an additional 242,428 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 413,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

CRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

