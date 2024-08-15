Critical Review: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) vs. Tanger (NYSE:SKT)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

CV has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CV and Tanger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $23.58 million 0.05 -$15.96 million N/A N/A Tanger $464.41 million 6.50 $99.15 million $0.91 30.32

Profitability

Tanger has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

This table compares CV and Tanger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Tanger 19.65% 17.28% 4.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Tanger shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Tanger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CV and Tanger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Tanger 0 4 3 0 2.43

Tanger has a consensus target price of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given Tanger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tanger is more favorable than CV.

Summary

Tanger beats CV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

