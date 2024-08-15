Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Lowered by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after buying an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $4,572,263. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

