CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $344.13.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 483.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock worth $49,709,324. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.