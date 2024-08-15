crvUSD Trading Up 0% This Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. crvUSD has a total market cap of $82.31 million and $13.27 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 82,397,315 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,397,314 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 87,340,300.09870534. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99900012 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $18,349,699.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

