Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $342.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.57 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

