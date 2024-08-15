CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 31st

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

CuriosityStream has a payout ratio of -100.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -166.7%.

NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 35,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $26,215.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CuriosityStream news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,757.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $26,215.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,252 and have sold 110,097 shares valued at $116,703. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

