CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. CuriosityStream updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CURI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,272. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, October 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is -11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.35 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CuriosityStream

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $26,215.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 24,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $26,215.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 40,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,757.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,252 and sold 110,097 shares valued at $116,703. 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.