CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Director Di-Ann Eisnor Sells 15,000 Shares

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CXApp Trading Down 17.3 %

CXAI stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. CXApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Get CXApp alerts:

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. CXApp had a negative net margin of 791.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.