Cytosorbents’ (CTSO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTSO. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

