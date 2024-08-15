DA Davidson Trims Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Target Price to $8.00

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Marine Products Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:MPX opened at $8.86 on Monday. Marine Products has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 520,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 27.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

