Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 185.14% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 67.6% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 125.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
