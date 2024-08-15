Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $26.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,569. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $435.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.78.

Read Our Latest Report on DE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.