Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $21.98 on Thursday, reaching $373.26. 3,174,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.75. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $435.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.