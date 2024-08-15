Degen Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. One Degen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $61.05 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00479236 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $13,002,659.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

