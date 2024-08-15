Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Trading Up 1.1%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €21.69 ($23.84) and last traded at €21.08 ($23.16). 402,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.86 ($22.92).

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.81.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.