Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 300.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,224 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,971,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

