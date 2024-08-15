Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $72.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

NDAQ traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 883,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $70.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,184,000 after acquiring an additional 153,807 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 609.1% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 500,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

