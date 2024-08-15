DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 571.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

