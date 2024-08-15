Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 934,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,944,000 after acquiring an additional 765,902 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,898,000 after acquiring an additional 684,369 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 281.5% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 808,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 596,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,272,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

