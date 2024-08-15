Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 6.9%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.45. 1,403,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,527,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $949.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $281,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $33,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,609 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

