Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $37.12

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $39.54. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 4,031,172 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Wealth Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 56,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 28.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

