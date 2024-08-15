DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,773. DLocal has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

