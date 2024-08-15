Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $337,150,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

