Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.75

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$132.75 and last traded at C$132.66, with a volume of 30135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$131.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.30.

Dollarama Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. Insiders sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

