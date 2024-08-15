Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Insider Sells $553,819.71 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Eric J. Johnson sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $553,819.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,155.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $71.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 657,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 302,957 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,606,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,727,000 after purchasing an additional 152,867 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

