Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

Dream Unlimited stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.10. 38,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,506. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.34. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$16.53 and a 12-month high of C$26.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.32.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 30.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of C$158.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited will post 1.8211921 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

