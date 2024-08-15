Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Jerry L. Redondo Sells 770 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 60,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $951.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCO

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.