Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $113.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.81. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.