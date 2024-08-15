Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Issues Earnings Results

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of DUOT stock remained flat at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. Duos Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

