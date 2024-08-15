DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

DURECT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 40,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,885. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.03. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

