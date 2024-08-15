e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.21. 1,039,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

