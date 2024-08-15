e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $146.49 and last traded at $143.82. 980,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,643,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.63.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day moving average of $182.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,214,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $22,964,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

