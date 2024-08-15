Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 232.9% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 705.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 788,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 690,624 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 198,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 302,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.