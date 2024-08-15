Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 232.9% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 232.9% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 705.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 788,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 690,624 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 198,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 302,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $8.55.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
