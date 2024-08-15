Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELVA

Electrovaya Price Performance

Electrovaya stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 3,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,650. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 820,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Electrovaya makes up about 1.4% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 2.42% of Electrovaya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.