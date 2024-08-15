ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.10 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. ELIS has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $69,433.23 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,191.06 or 0.99784396 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03133021 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $71,278.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

