Energi (NRG) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $580,702.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,765,401 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

