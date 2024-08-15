Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 1.4 %

EFOI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,898. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 107.49% and a negative net margin of 60.11%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

