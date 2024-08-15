Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,950,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.