Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.90) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.60).

ENT stock opened at GBX 607.80 ($7.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a one year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,278 ($16.32). The stock has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -431.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 633.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 756.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is -1,276.60%.

In other news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 687 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £34,803.42 ($44,437.46). In other news, insider Ricky Sandler purchased 555,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,112,527.32). Also, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,437.46). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

