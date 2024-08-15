Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.15. 1,053,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,597,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

