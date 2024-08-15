Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,524. The firm has a market cap of $543.18 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $26,282.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $245,595 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

