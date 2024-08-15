Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

TRDA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 65,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,437. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $541.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of -0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entrada Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $26,282.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,571 shares of company stock worth $245,595. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

