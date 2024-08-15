Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

TRDA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 65,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,437. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $541.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of -0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $26,282.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,571 shares of company stock worth $245,595. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

