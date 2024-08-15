Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.81. 2,825,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,079. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

