Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after buying an additional 60,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

