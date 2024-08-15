Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $343.48. 105,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,727. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $372.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

