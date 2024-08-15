Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 11,376 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

Shares of APTV traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,128. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

