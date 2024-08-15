Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,224 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 34,679.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after acquiring an additional 184,497 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $202.62. 148,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,571. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.78. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

