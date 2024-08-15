Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 213 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Duke Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 39,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.82. 726,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,570. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

